Post Sports LeBron James says NBA community doesn’t care whether Trump is watching https://t.co/oGolqsQgzZ 2 minutes ago DSMWcom LeBron James says NBA community isn’t sad about losing President Donald Trump’s viewership https://t.co/GNxtXVeorN 4 minutes ago CRN Talk "I really don't think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game, and that’s… https://t.co/gZKthIxLPX 28 minutes ago Alexander 🅴 RT @LoJoMedia: LeBron James says: “It means a lot. I know how much I’m doing with my foundation and for my community.” He said in talking t… 2 hours ago Laurantine LeBron James says: “It means a lot. I know how much I’m doing with my foundation and for my community.” He said in… https://t.co/4tGFHhzwWd 2 hours ago Tom Westlock WHY ISN'T BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTING IN CHICAGO FOR BLACK LIVES. WHERE'S LeBRON JAMES AND ALL THE OTHER HERO'… https://t.co/tLIf2VQthh 3 days ago D-Ludd RT @LoJoMedia: LeBron James says he has spoken to people in the community in Louisville, they're irate about Breonna Taylor "I feel for h… 1 week ago Laurantine LeBron James says he has spoken to people in the community in Louisville, they're irate about Breonna Taylor "I f… https://t.co/JwX8zF6SzA 1 week ago