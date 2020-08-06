Liverpool FC want 22-year-old to provide cover for Andy Robertson – report Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Liverpool FC have earmarked Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis as cover for Scotland international Andy Robertson, according to a report in England. The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC have identified Jamal as cover for Robertson and the Premier League champions are preparing a £10m bid to sign the Norwich full-back in the summer transfer […] 👓 View full article

