Liverpool FC want 22-year-old to provide cover for Andy Robertson – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Liverpool FC have earmarked Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis as cover for Scotland international Andy Robertson, according to a report in England. The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC have identified Jamal as cover for Robertson and the Premier League champions are preparing a £10m bid to sign the Norwich full-back in the summer transfer […]
