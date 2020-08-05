Live: Total Covid cases in India reaches1,964,536

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
India saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,64,536. The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24 hours. Globally, the death toll from the virus has crossed the 7-lakh mark, with over 18 million infections worldwide. Tap for live updates
 From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has...

With highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases of COVID-19, India has crossed 20 lakh mark on Aug 07. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 20,27,075 with 6,07,384 active cases and the cumulative..

From Covid patients dying in Ahmedabad to AAP government sending a proposal to L-G, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, eight Covid-19 patients were killed in a..

India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699. There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come..

 Total coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 17-lakh mark, with a surge in cases from the southern states. Active cases in India are now 567,730, with over...
 Total coronavirus cases in India ae nearing the 17-lakh mark, with a surge in cases from the southern states. Active cases in India are now 5,65,103, with over...
 The total coronavirus cases in India have surged to 18,03,695, while the death toll has climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in the last...
