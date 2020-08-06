Global  
 

Rugby league: Nathan Brown set to be named New Zealand Warriors head coach

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Rugby league: Nathan Brown set to be named New Zealand Warriors head coachThe New Zealand Warriors are set to name Nathan Brown as their new head coach.After being knocked back by interim head coach Todd Payten earlier in the week, the Auckland club is set to hand the reins to Brown. He will take over...
