Related videos from verified sources Ellen Page, Tom Hopper Tease 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2



Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" features multiple timelines, a Nordic hitman and a nuclear apocalypse that everyone is trying to avoid. The cast, including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Emmy.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:21 Published 3 weeks ago

