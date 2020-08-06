Global  
 

Manchester United told to sign Mario Mandzukic on free transfer after wrapping up £110m Jadon Sancho deal

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Manchester United are hoping to sign Jadon Sancho this summer… but the Red Devils must NOT stop their transfer business once that deal is done. This is according to former Old Trafford ace Owen Hargreaves, who wants to see United also bring in a prolific goalscorer to convert all the chances Sancho is going to […]
 German football journalist Raphael Honigstein tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Jadon Sancho would significantly improve Manchester United should the deal go through.

