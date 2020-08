Sources: Ronaldinho lawyers to agree plea deal Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Ronaldinho's legal team has presented a plea deal to the Paraguay public prosecutor's office that would lead to the release of the former Barcelona star and his brother, sources have told ESPN in Brazil. The former Ballon d'Or winner and his brother Roberto Assis were arrested back in March for attempting to enter Paraguay with false passports. 👓 View full article

