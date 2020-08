Ozzie Guillén calls Nick Swisher 'fake': 'I hate (him) with my heart' Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Ozzie Guillén, former MLB manager, did not enjoy the one season he spent managing Nick Swisher. "I hate Nick Swisher with my heart," Guillén said.

