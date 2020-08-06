Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth reject Sheffield United’s £12m bid for Aaron Ramsdale as Blades look for Dean Henderson replacement after Manchester United return

talkSPORT Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Bournemouth have rejected a £12million bid from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, talkSPORT understands. The Blades need to fill the void left by Dean Henderson, who has returned to Manchester United following his loan spell, and have identified Ramsdale as a possible replacement. The 22-year-old impressed with the Cherries during his first full season […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports 04:54

 Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career [Video]

The highs and lows of Alexis Sanchez's Premier League career

Alexis Sanchez is set to a sign a permanent deal with Inter Milan, ending hisunhappy spell with Manchester United. Here, we look at the Chilean's career inEngland of mostly highs at Arsenal and lows at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Henderson unlikely to return, as Sheff Utd see £12m keeper bid knocked back

 Dean Henderson looks unlikely to return to Sheffield United for a third loan spell after the Blades made a bid for Aaron Ramsdale.
Team Talk


Tweets about this