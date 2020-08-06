Bournemouth reject Sheffield United’s £12m bid for Aaron Ramsdale as Blades look for Dean Henderson replacement after Manchester United return
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Bournemouth have rejected a £12million bid from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, talkSPORT understands. The Blades need to fill the void left by Dean Henderson, who has returned to Manchester United following his loan spell, and have identified Ramsdale as a possible replacement. The 22-year-old impressed with the Cherries during his first full season […]
