José Ramírez powers Indians past Reds 13-0 Friday, 7 August 2020

The Reds failed to score in the final 23 innings of the home-and-home series, only managing two hits by Jesse Winker and a Shogo Akiyama. The Reds failed to score in the final 23 innings of the home-and-home series, only managing two hits by Jesse Winker and a Shogo Akiyama. 👓 View full article

