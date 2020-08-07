Global  
 

CL: Eden Hazard in focus as Real Madrid gear up for Manchester City clash

Friday, 7 August 2020
Spanish chanpions Real Madrid would love nothing more than for Eden Hazard to burst into life against Manchester City tonight. Faced with the challenge of overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat in February, a lesser Madrid might have been looking to Hazard for inspiration as they try to shock Pep Guardiola's side and reach the...
 Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

