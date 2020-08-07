CL: Eden Hazard in focus as Real Madrid gear up for Manchester City clash Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Spanish chanpions Real Madrid would love nothing more than for Eden Hazard to burst into life against Manchester City tonight. Faced with the challenge of overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat in February, a lesser Madrid might have been looking to Hazard for inspiration as they try to shock Pep Guardiola's side and reach the... 👓 View full article

