Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise

News24 Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Wolves battled into the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Basel enjoyed far more comfortable victories in the matches that brought the Europa League round of 16 to a belated close.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot

Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot 00:43

 Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to put their holidays on hold afterthey booked a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Sevilla. RaulJimenez’s early penalty clinched a spot in the last eight as Wolves beatOlympiacos 1-0 in their last-16 second-leg tie on Thursday, squeezing through2-1...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nuno: Reaching Europa QF is huge [Video]

Nuno: Reaching Europa QF is huge

Nuno Espirito Santo says it is 'huge' to reach the Europa League quarter-finals and says the number of miles they have travelled in Europe over the last year is 'crazy'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight [Video]

Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight

Solskjaer confirms that Sanchez will leave after United move into Europa League quarter-finals

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Nuno reveals what he told Wolves heroes in rousing post-match speech

Nuno reveals what he told Wolves heroes in rousing post-match speech Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Olympiakos to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will meet Spanish side Sevilla
Walsall Advertiser

Europa League results: Raul Jimenez’s penalty fires Wolves into quarter-final, Rangers knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen

 Raul Jimenez’s first half penalty against Olympiakos was enough to see Wolves through to the quarter-final of the Europa League. The 1-0 victory at Molineux...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this