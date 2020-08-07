News24.com | Wolves into Europa League quarter-finals, Sevilla, Basel and Leverkusen cruise
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Wolves battled into the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday while Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Basel enjoyed far more comfortable victories in the matches that brought the Europa League round of 16 to a belated close.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves to put their holidays on hold afterthey booked a Europa League quarter-final showdown with Sevilla. RaulJimenez’s early penalty clinched a spot in the last eight as Wolves beatOlympiacos 1-0 in their last-16 second-leg tie on Thursday, squeezing through2-1...
Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..
