Kevin De Bruyne keen to win Champions League title for departing David Silva

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
David Silva will not get the send-off he deserves in his final home appearance for Manchester City against Real Madrid at an empty Etihad but a fairytale ending could still be in store for the "Magician". Silva has won 11 domestic trophies in his golden decade in Manchester and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's...
