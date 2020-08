Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia



India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:45 Published 2 hours ago

One Indian national among 8 dead in Nepal landslide



At least eight people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on August 03. Among the eight dead, one was Indian national. Over 170 people have lost their.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 4 days ago