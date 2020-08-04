Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's Champions League game

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus
Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.
Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk
This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong..
'Bale wants to return to Premier League'
Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says Gareth Bale wants to return to the Premier League after being left out of Real Madrid's squad for Friday's Champions League match at Manchester..