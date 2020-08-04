Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's Champions League game

CBS Sports Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
How to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid soccer game
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid 01:26

 Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus [Video]

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:02Published
Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk [Video]

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:16Published
'Bale wants to return to Premier League' [Video]

'Bale wants to return to Premier League'

Spanish football expert Alvaro Montero says Gareth Bale wants to return to the Premier League after being left out of Real Madrid's squad for Friday's Champions League match at Manchester..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Real Madrid chase a 1-2 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Manchester City (Video)

 Manchester City are set to welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Friday to try and finish what they started on February 26th at the Santiago Bernabeu....
SoccerNews.com

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, watch UEFA Champions League online, news, odds

 Can Real Madrid overcome a 2-1 deficit at the Etihad?
CBS Sports

Zinedine Zidane: Gareth Bale ‘didn’t want to play’ against Manchester City

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said Gareth Bale opted to miss Friday’s Champions League clash against Manchester City.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this