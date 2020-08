IPL 2020 title sponsorship: Eyes on Amazon and Unacademy, Jio the dark horse Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The suspension of Vivo's title sponsorship with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has opened up the market for a new brand to come in for the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league. But market experts believe it will be a case of one from either e-commerce or e-learning companies coming in with the telecom sector playing the role of... 👓 View full article