Warren Gatland's Chiefs may be rescued by Farrell and Itoje signings Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed he has been in talks with Lions boss Gatland over the likes of Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed he has been in talks with Lions boss Gatland over the likes of Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this