Arsenal fans fume as Aubameyang left out of Player of the Season nominees Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The Premier League announced that seven players have been nominated for Player of the Season, including Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne, though Arsenal fans have noted the exclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The Premier League announced that seven players have been nominated for Player of the Season, including Jordan Henderson and Kevin De Bruyne, though Arsenal fans have noted the exclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Arsenal fans fume as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left out of Player of the Season nominees #AFC https://t.co/xAJI9dGvqX 41 minutes ago