League One & Two clubs vote to introduce salary cap

BBC Sport Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Clubs in League One and League Two vote in favour of introducing a salary cap, taking effect immediately.
Video Credit: Jukin Media
News video: Man Juggles On Unicycle With Balls, Clubs And Rings

Man Juggles On Unicycle With Balls, Clubs And Rings 01:00

 This man was training for a juggling show on a unicycle. He juggled with two balls, clubs, and rings. He rode the unicycle and put a small ball on his head while spinning another ball on his finger. He juggled two pins with one hand while spinning the rings with his arm and leg.

Tindall: Reduced salary cap 'had to happen' [Video]

Tindall: Reduced salary cap 'had to happen'

World Cup winner Mike Tindall says Premiership clubs had no option but to impose a reduced salary cap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rugby Players Association have voiced opposition to the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10
Deloitte predicts Premier League clubs will lose £1bn revenue this season [Video]

Deloitte predicts Premier League clubs will lose £1bn revenue this season

Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted. Deloitte says the top-flight..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season [Video]

Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season

The regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35

'Signings before the vote' - Port Vale on League Two clubs and salary cap

'Signings before the vote' - Port Vale on League Two clubs and salary cap The salary cap vote and how the cap would work
The Sentinel Stoke

Walsall to back salary cap vote

 Walsall are expected to vote in favour of a League Two salary cap when clubs meet with EFL chiefs today.
Express and Star

'Let them pay what they want': Agent calls for A-League salary cap floor to go

 One of Australian football's most respected player agents says A-League clubs and players have been "complacent" with no punishment for bad performances.
Sydney Morning Herald


