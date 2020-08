Czech MotoGP: Quartararo beats team-mate Morbidelli to top FP2 at Brno Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fabio Quartararo pipped Petronas SRT team-mate Franco Morbidelli by 0.007 seconds in MotoGP Czech Grand Prix FP2 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this