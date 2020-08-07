|
Eddie Hearn posts picture of 16-year-old Terri Harper with ‘idol’ Natasha Jonas as pair prepare for world title fight
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Terri Harper once asked for a picture with her idol Natasha Jonas – fast forward seven years and the pair are fighting for a world title. Eddie Hearn posted a picture on Instagram of Harper as a 16-year-old in 2013 with Jonas who became the first British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games […]
