Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Hearn posts picture of 16-year-old Terri Harper with ‘idol’ Natasha Jonas as pair prepare for world title fight

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Terri Harper once asked for a picture with her idol Natasha Jonas – fast forward seven years and the pair are fighting for a world title. Eddie Hearn posted a picture on Instagram of Harper as a 16-year-old in 2013 with Jonas who became the first British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers

Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers 01:20

 The mother of Pc Andrew Harper has launched a campaign for a “mandatory”20-year minimum prison term for killers of police officers - calling it“Andrew’s Law”. Debbie Adlam told the PA news agency “something needs tochange” after those responsible for her son’s death were handed...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Meet the ten-year-old whose floral paintings can sell for up to £10K [Video]

Meet the ten-year-old whose floral paintings can sell for up to £10K

Meet the ten-year-old 'mini Monet' whose stunning floral landscape paintings can sell for up to £10,000.Daisy Watt only started painting four years ago when two of her grandparents were diagnosed with..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder [Video]

Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this