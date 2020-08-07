Wentworth fire: Rose Ladies Grand Final suspended as blaze breaks out at Surrey golf course
Friday, 7 August 2020 () A fire broke out at Wentworth golf course which forced the suspension the Rose Ladies Grand Final. The blaze, captured on Sky Sports TV cameras, resulted in the Surrey course being evacuated with emergency services attending the scene. Play has been suspended at the #RoseLadiesSeries Grand Final at Wentworth due to a nearby fire. Head […]
Fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire at Chobham Common in Surrey,which spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies SeriesGrand Final. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on socialmedia: "Crews remain on scene at the fire on Chobham Common which spread...