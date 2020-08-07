Global  
 

Wentworth fire: Rose Ladies Grand Final suspended as blaze breaks out at Surrey golf course

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A fire broke out at Wentworth golf course which forced the suspension the Rose Ladies Grand Final. The blaze, captured on Sky Sports TV cameras, resulted in the Surrey course being evacuated with emergency services attending the scene. Play has been suspended at the #RoseLadiesSeries Grand Final at Wentworth due to a nearby fire. Head […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze

Chobham wildfire: Fire crews remain at scene of blaze 00:40

 Fire crews remain at the scene of a wildfire at Chobham Common in Surrey,which spread to Wentworth golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies SeriesGrand Final. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service provided an update on socialmedia: "Crews remain on scene at the fire on Chobham Common which spread...

 The fire broke out locally before spreading on to the West Course, the most famous of the Surrey club's three layouts
The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final at Wentworth golf course was halted as a fire spread across Surrey, with 10 fire engines, two water carriers and 10 other...
The final day of the tournament has been held up as flames move closer to the course
