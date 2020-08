You Might Like

Related news from verified sources England v Pakistan: Jofra Archer bowls Abid Ali for 16 Jofra Archer makes the breakthrough for England, bowling Abid Ali for 16, as Pakistan lose their first wicket on the day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

BBC Sport 1 week ago



England v Pakistan: Asad Shafiq takes diving catch to remove Dom Bess Asad Shafiq takes a diving catch to remove Dom Bess for one and give Yasir Shah his second wicket of the afternoon session on day three of the first Test at Old...

BBC Sport 6 days ago





Tweets about this