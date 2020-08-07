Chris Broussard: Clippers put the clamps on the Mavericks, and they haven't even peaked yet
Friday, 7 August 2020 () After their buzzer-beater loss to the Suns, Kawhi and the Clippers bounced back yesterday with a win over the Mavericks. The Clippers saw Kawhi, Paul George, and Zubac all go for over 20 points in the 126-to-111 victory. After the game, when asked where the Clippers are on a scale of 1-to-10, Doc Rivers said his team is still at a 6 or 7 due to the fact that Montrezl Harrell is still missing, and starting point guard Patrick Beverly is battling a calf injury. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Clippers are going to be dangerous down the stretch once they have their full team back.
After their buzzer-beater loss to the Suns, Kawhi and the Clippers bounced back yesterday with a win over the Mavericks. The Clippers saw Kawhi, Paul George, and Zubac all go for over 20 points in the 126-to-111 victory. After the game, when asked where the Clippers are on a scale of 1-to-10, Doc...
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss last night's game between the Clippers and the Lakers. Despite their loss, Broussard remains confident the Clippers will still beat the Lakers in the playoffs.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:30Published