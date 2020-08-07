Chris Broussard: Clippers put the clamps on the Mavericks, and they haven’t even peaked yet

Global  
 

Chris Broussard: Clippers put the clamps on the Mavericks, and they haven't even peaked yetAfter their buzzer-beater loss to the Suns, Kawhi and the Clippers bounced back yesterday with a win over the Mavericks. The Clippers saw Kawhi, Paul George, and Zubac all go for over 20 points in the 126-to-111 victory. After the game, when asked where the Clippers are on a scale of 1-to-10, Doc Rivers said his team is still at a 6 or 7 due to the fact that Montrezl Harrell is still missing, and starting point guard Patrick Beverly is battling a calf injury. Hear why Chris Broussard believes the Clippers are going to be dangerous down the stretch once they have their full team back.
