Juventus v Lyon LIVE commentary: Champions League action from Turin as Ronaldo and co look to overturn tie Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Juventus take on Lyon tonight looking to overturn their Champions League tie and reach the quarter-finals. The two sides met way back on February 26 with Lyon star Lucas Tousart securing a stunning 1-0 win for the French side. Juve, who won the Serie A title this season, will now look to turn the Round […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Champions League: Quarter-final draw



A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published on July 10, 2020

Tweets about this