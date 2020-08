Defending champion Judd Trump, 3 times World Champions both Mark Selby & Mark Williams scraped through their pre quarterfinal encounters which could have gone...

World Snooker Championship: Humidity plays havoc at the Crucible as Ronnie O'Sullivan complains of 'worst kicks in my life' Hot and humid conditions blamed for a series of bad cue ball connections for both O'Sullivan and Mark Selby that resulted in a complete ball change as the...

Independent 20 hours ago