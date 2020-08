Former Milan boss Giampaolo signs two-year deal with Torino Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo has been named the new Torino boss on a two-year deal. Toro parted company with Moreno Longo following the 1-1 draw with Bologna on August 2 that concluded their Serie A campaign. Longo, who replaced Walter Mazzarri in February, managed three wins and four draws in 16 league games […] 👓 View full article

