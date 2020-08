MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will 'refuse to call it quits' and keep on riding Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is addicted to racing and will never give up until he is forced to call it quits, according to ex-Ducati rider Neil Hodgson MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is addicted to racing and will never give up until he is forced to call it quits, according to ex-Ducati rider Neil Hodgson 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Valentino Rossi cheats death as MotoGP bike hurtles towards his head The Italian legend was just inches from disaster as a bike effectively bounced over his head during the Austrian Grand Prix

Daily Star 10 hours ago





Tweets about this