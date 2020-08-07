|
Ben Stokes inspires fightback with the ball to give England fighting chance in first Test against Pakistan
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A flurry of wickets in the final session of day three pulled England back into contention in the first Test against Pakistan. The tourists were in a healthy position having bowled the home side out for 219 to give themselves a first innings lead of 107 at Old Trafford. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben […]
