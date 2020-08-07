Sterling joins Man City´s 100 club with opener against Real Madrid
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Raheem Sterling moved on to 100 goals for Manchester City after he put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Sterling opened the scoring nine minutes into Friday’s last-16 second leg, finishing in composed fashion after Gabriel Jesus pounced on Raphael Varane’s mistake. It put City 3-1 up on aggregate and […]
Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.
Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at..