Sterling joins Man City´s 100 club with opener against Real Madrid

SoccerNews.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling moved on to 100 goals for Manchester City after he put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Sterling opened the scoring nine minutes into Friday’s last-16 second leg, finishing in composed fashion after Gabriel Jesus pounced on Raphael Varane’s mistake. It put City 3-1 up on aggregate and […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid 01:26

 Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

