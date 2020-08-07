Global  
 

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis spits in opponent Aleksei Oleinik’s food ahead of their headline clash in Las Vegas

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis sparked controversy after posting a video of himself spitting into his opponent’s food. Lewis is scheduled to fight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Fight Night 174 on Saturday night. “The UFC Performance Institute gave me my food,” the 35-year-old said in the video. “But they also gave me Alexey’s food too. Alexey… […]
Related news from verified sources

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Derrick Lewis ready to make an impact (again) at heavyweight

 It'll be a classic battle of puncher vs. grappler when Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
ESPN


