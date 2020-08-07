UFC fighter Derrick Lewis spits in opponent Aleksei Oleinik’s food ahead of their headline clash in Las Vegas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Growing your own food during the pandemic



Amid the pandemic, people from all over are growing their own foods. Even living in the middle of a big city, it's possible, and rewarding. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:35 Published 5 days ago Toddler Feels Dizzy While Eating Lunch and Spits Food Out



This toddler was sitting on a chair while eating his lunch. He put the food in his mouth and started feeling dizzy all of a sudden. After a while, he fell asleep closing his eyes and spat the food out.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago Three Sqaure preparing for the worst



When the pandemic started, Three Square food bank in Las Vegas saw 60% more people needing food every day. They've started to see that number start to increase again. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Derrick Lewis ready to make an impact (again) at heavyweight It'll be a classic battle of puncher vs. grappler when Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

ESPN 2 days ago





Tweets about this