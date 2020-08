Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens become latest players to pull out of U.S. Open Men`s defending champion Rafa Nadal and women`s world number one Ashleigh Barty have opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam.

Zee News 6 days ago





News24.com | Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens to skip US Open over virus concerns Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, both ranked in the women's top 10, withdrew from the US Open, joining other senior players in pulling out.

News24 6 days ago