Juventus must rejuvenate squad after Champions League exit – Buffon

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Gianluigi Buffon believes Juventus need to freshen up their squad after bowing out of the Champions League on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace guided Juve to a 2-1 win over Lyon in Turin, but they fell on away goals after the 2-2 aggregate draw in the last-16 tie. Juventus are without a Champions League success since […]
Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus sack Sarri after Champions League exit 05:37

 Serie A club Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri after one season in charge, following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

