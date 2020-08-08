|
Juventus must rejuvenate squad after Champions League exit – Buffon
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Gianluigi Buffon believes Juventus need to freshen up their squad after bowing out of the Champions League on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace guided Juve to a 2-1 win over Lyon in Turin, but they fell on away goals after the 2-2 aggregate draw in the last-16 tie. Juventus are without a Champions League success since […]
