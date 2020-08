Raptors honour senior adviser Wayne Embry, NBA's 1st Black GM, ahead of Celtics game Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Toronto Raptors paid homage to Hall of Famer and the team's senior adviser Wayne Embry on Friday. The players arrived at the arena in T-shirts bearing Embry's likeness and the words "Because of You" ahead of the Raptors' game versus the Boston Celtics.