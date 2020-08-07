|
How will the Champions League knockout stage work? When is the final? Who will Man City face?
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The Champions League will take centre stage throughout August with Europe’s elite set to face off in an exciting mini tournament. Nearly five months on from the competition being put on hold, the remaining round of 16 ties will finally get sorted this weekend. The eight teams who make the quarter-finals will then all head […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this