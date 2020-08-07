Global  
 

How will the Champions League knockout stage work? When is the final? Who will Man City face?

talkSPORT Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The Champions League will take centre stage throughout August with Europe’s elite set to face off in an exciting mini tournament. Nearly five months on from the competition being put on hold, the remaining round of 16 ties will finally get sorted this weekend. The eight teams who make the quarter-finals will then all head […]
News video: The Champions League is back this week!!!

The Champions League is back this week!!! 02:29

 The final phase of Europe's most important soccer tournament is about to begin. That's why you need to know who's playing who in the remaining round of 16 matches.

How will the Europa League knockout stage work? When is the final? Who are Manchester United and Wolves facing?

 The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 was finally finished this week with the tournament now set to get decided in a one-off way. Due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
