Juventus 2-1 Lyon (2-2 agg): Ronaldo heroics not enough as Bianconeri crash out on away goals Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace could not rescue Juventus’ Champions League campaign on Friday as they crashed out to Lyon on away goals at the last-16 stage,...

SoccerNews.com 6 hours ago