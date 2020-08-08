Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 8-07 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX revealed a new faction, Retribution. The new faction closed Friday Night SmackDown on FOX by tearing apart the Performance Center. Also Mandy Rose got her revenge by attacking Sonya Deville during Heavy Machinery's match against Miz and Morrison. Relive WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in just 3 minutes.


