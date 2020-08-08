Air India plane crash live updates | Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams



The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50 Published 24 minutes ago

Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two



After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:38 Published 6 hours ago