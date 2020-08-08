Air India plane crash live updates | Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after..
Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two
After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane.
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday...