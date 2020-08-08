Global  
 

Kia Sonet premiered: What we know so far

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Sonet, Kia’s third offering in India, a ‘made-in-India’ SUV, was premiered on Friday. Undoubtedly, after Seltos’s tremendous start, the pressure is double on the Sonet. Surprisingly, we believe Sonet can replicate the success of Seltos if not surpass by a long distance. After the world premiere of Kia Sonet, all eyes are on the launch. Here’s all we know so far about Sonet:
 Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV finally broke cover in production form in a world premiere organised on Friday. Here is a detailed look at the design, specifications, features and more in this first look video.

