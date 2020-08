PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan 00:41 England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford but were kept on atight leash before lunch, reaching the interval at 53 for two.