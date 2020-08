Czech MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3 as Rins, Dovizioso and Miller go into Q1 Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Franco Morbidelli topped a frantic MotoGP FP3 ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, with Alex Rins, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller propping up a volatile Q1 group for qualifying 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MotoGP Today #MotoGP Today - Czech MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3 as Rins, Dovizioso and Miller go into Q1 https://t.co/o9msoH9szY - By #Autosport 1 week ago