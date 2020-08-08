Raheem Sterling asked for videos of heartbreaking defeat to Tottenham for motivation before Man City’s win over Real Madrid Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Raheem Sterling requested videos of last season's Tottenham defeat as motivation for Manchester City's impressive 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, Gary Lineker has revealed. The 25-year-old netted his 100th goal for City as Pep Guardiola's side steamrolled into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a with a 2-1 win over the LaLiga champions . City


