Mukesh Ambani now world’s 4th richest person
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person. Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year. That gives him a bigger wealth pile than France’s Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has suffered from customers curbing high-end purchases.
