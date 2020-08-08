Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

​​​​​​​Mukesh Ambani now world’s 4th richest person

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person. Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year. That gives him a bigger wealth pile than France’s Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has suffered from customers curbing high-end purchases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia News [Video]

Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia News

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will build a 5G solution for India from scratch. This announcement comes even as there's already a race world over to see which country will have the best..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published
Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Who Is Mukesh Ambani? [Video]

Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

​​​​​​​Mukesh Ambani eclipses richest European to become world’s No. 4

 Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person. Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairman is now worth $80.6...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this