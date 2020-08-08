PM Modi launches week-long cleanliness drive

Saturday, 8 August 2020 () PM Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus. Delivering an address at the launch of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, also attended by students, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.
