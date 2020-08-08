|
Man United consider signing Kalidou Koulibaly this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands Ed Woodward to back him
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Manchester United consider signing Kalidou Koulibaly this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands Ed Woodward to back him, according to the Evening Standard and the Express. There’s no doubting that United’s levels of performance rose considerably following early January. Remarkably their form from February 1st until the end of the Premier League season would have […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this