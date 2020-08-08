Global  
 

F1 Qualifying Results 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
F1 Qualifying Results 70th Anniversary Grand PrixF1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Race Track: Silverstone Weather: dry  26.6°C Tarmac: dry  44.1°C Humidity : 52.3% Wind : 3.4 m/s SE Pressure: 1003.7 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 13th F1 pole position at the 70th Anniversary qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 2nd time on Silverstone during his.....check out full post »
News video: F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 02:06

 Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be difficult to see him beingdenied from an eighth victory on the famous circuit.

