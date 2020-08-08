Maurizio Sarri sacked, who’s next? Juventus draw up four-man shortlist, including former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is on a managerial shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, talkSPORT has been told. Sarri was sacked after just one year in charge as Juve were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon on Friday. Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has told talkSPORT Juventus have contacted Pochettino, Lazio’s Simone […]