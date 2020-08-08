Global  
 

Maurizio Sarri sacked, who’s next? Juventus draw up four-man shortlist, including former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

talkSPORT Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is on a managerial shortlist to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, talkSPORT has been told. Sarri was sacked after just one year in charge as Juve were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon on Friday. Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has told talkSPORT Juventus have contacted Pochettino, Lazio’s Simone […]
 Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

