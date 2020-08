'Huge error' - former Rams star issues apology after breaking rules Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

A group of Aberdeen players have "unreservedly" apologised for breaking social distancing guidelines. A group of Aberdeen players have "unreservedly" apologised for breaking social distancing guidelines. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this