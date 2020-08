Tanev-Hughes pairing a big part of Canucks' winning recipe Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Chris Tanev and Quinn Hughes are examples of the winning ingredients Vancouver has mixed together. Veterans like captain Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Brandon Sutter and Alex Edler have blended with goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Elias Pettersson, last year's Calder Trophy winner, and Brock Boeser, who are all experiencing their first NHL playoffs. 👓 View full article

