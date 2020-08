Vergne: Broken regen paddle and software issue cost Berlin E-Prix victory Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jean-Eric Vergne has explained how a software glitch and a malfunctioning regen paddle while using attack mode cost him a probable victory in the third Formula E race in Berlin 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Kew RT @autosport: Jean-Eric Vergne says a broken regen paddle cost him a chance of victory in the third Berlin E-Prix race: https://t.co/LKFAh… 7 minutes ago Autosport Jean-Eric Vergne says a broken regen paddle cost him a chance of victory in the third Berlin E-Prix race: https://t.co/LKFAhKYyfQ 24 minutes ago